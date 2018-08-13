A longtime physics teacher at Massapequa High School was arrested Monday and charged with uploading and possessing hundreds of images of child pornography, according to officials.

Joseph Zanco, 43, of Massapequa, pleaded not guilty in federal court in Central Islip to one count of transportation of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography, officials said.

Zanco pleaded not guilty and was released on $300,000 bond, pending further hearings, by Magistrate Anne Shields in federal court in Central Islip.

Shields also imposed a number of conditions on Zanco’s release, including home confinement with electronic monitoring and barring him from being in the presence of anyone under 18 without a responsible adult there.

In court, Zanco’s attorney, Alan Nelson, of Lake Success, said that his client had been a physics teacher at the high school for 12 years, and has been on paid leave since April.

Zanco went out on leave after he told education officials that his home had just been searched by federal agents, Nelson said in court.

Nelson declined to comment afterward.

Eastern District U.S. Attorney Richard Donahue said in a statement: "As alleged, Zanco possessed and transported hundreds of images of child pornography, crimes that contribute to the victimization of minor children, while he was employed in a position of trust as a teacher.”

Zanco faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison if convicted of the charges.

School officials could not immediately be reached.