TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Evening
77° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Massapequa teacher charged with uploading, possessing child pornography

Teacher Joseph Zanco has been on paid leave from Massapequa High School since April, officials said.

Joseph Zanco, in blue shirt, a teacher from

Joseph Zanco, in blue shirt, a teacher from Massapequa High School, with his lawyer Alan Nelson as they both leave federal court in Central Islip on Monday. Photo Credit: John Roca

By Robert E. Kessler robert.kessler@newsday.com
Print

A longtime physics teacher at Massapequa High School was arrested Monday and charged with uploading and possessing hundreds of images of child pornography, according to officials.

Joseph Zanco, 43, of Massapequa, pleaded not guilty in federal court in Central Islip to one count of transportation of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography, officials said.

Zanco pleaded not guilty and was released on $300,000 bond, pending further hearings, by Magistrate Anne Shields in federal court in Central Islip.

Shields also imposed a number of conditions on Zanco’s release, including home confinement with electronic monitoring and barring him from being in the presence of anyone under 18 without a responsible adult there.

In court, Zanco’s attorney, Alan Nelson, of Lake Success, said that his client had been a physics teacher at the high school for 12 years, and has been on paid leave since April.

Zanco went out on leave after he told education officials that his home had just been searched by federal agents, Nelson said in court.

Nelson declined to comment afterward.

Eastern District U.S. Attorney Richard Donahue said in a statement:  "As alleged, Zanco possessed and transported hundreds of images of child pornography, crimes that contribute to the victimization of minor children, while he was employed in a position of trust as a teacher.”

Zanco faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison if convicted of the charges.

School officials could not immediately be reached.

By Robert E. Kessler robert.kessler@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in Westbury on April Gov. Cuomo agrees to debate Nixon at Hofstra
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Cynthia Nixon are Nixon: Focus on workers to develop economy
On Aug. 14, 2003, when the lights went Mom recalls baby's arrival during 2003 blackout
Scattered showers and possible flooding are expected Monday, Forecast: Scattered showers, possible flooding
Benji Diskin, 61, of Wantaugh, is facing a Officials: Man arrested linked to overdoses
A Percheron-Quarter horse mix, Mike, named after Police Last prance: Horse named for fallen officer retires