A Herricks school district science teacher pleaded not guilty to a felony Friday as a judge signed an order telling her to stay away from a 17-year-old friend of her son that she allegedly injected with what authorities believe was a coronavirus vaccine.

Laura Parker Russo, 54, of Sea Cliff, told police the substance was Johnson & Johnson vaccine she got from a pharmacy, according to a felony complaint. The court document also says she provided a "written statement of admission" to a detective.

Russo faces a maximum of 1 and 1/3 to 4 years in prison if convicted of the felony charge of unauthorized practice of profession.

Police arrested her Jan. 1 after she allegedly gave the teenager the injection in her home at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 while not having any credential as a health professional and without the permission of the boy's parents. The teenager, who had a headache and didn't feel well after the injection, told his mother about the shot and she called police, according to authorities.

Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly said after Russo's arraignment in Hempstead District Court that the investigation into how and where Russo obtained a vial containing the purported vaccine is continuing. She said part of the evidence against Russo includes a video of the incident that authorities found on TikTok.

"It was almost treated as if they were doing something funny and it's not funny when you're breaking the law, injecting children," Donnelly said Friday.

The district attorney said she had concern there would be copycat incidents, where other unqualified people would try to give injections of the vaccine while recording videos. She added that the government had spent billions of dollars to make vaccines readily available.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Get vaccinated the right way. This was not the right way," Donnelly said. " … Medical professionals are issued a license because they get the training in order to administer these vaccines. No one should take it upon themselves and think 'I know enough to do this.'"

The district attorney said authorities hadn't found any evidence that Russo had given an injection to anyone else.

Prosecutor Danielle Silas told District Court Judge Lisa Petrocelli during Russo's arraignment that the defendant made a statement to authorities in which she said she had experience using needles.

Russo's attorney, Michael DerGarabedian, said after her arraignment that relatives who live with her had diabetes and she's constantly administering medicine. He said Russo was a graduate of Cornell University, had been a teacher for 35 years and had no criminal record. He declined to comment when asked where his client got the substance.

"There's no criminal motive in this case. She wasn't making money. She wasn't committing a heinous crime. It was only good that she wanted to come out of this thing. And at this time, until I see their evidence, I can't comment anymore," DerGarabedian added.

The defendant left court without commenting as news photographers followed her and her husband out of the building.

"Leave us alone!" he shouted at one point.

Russo has been "removed from the classroom and reassigned," the Herricks public schools superintendent said in a statement earlier this month.