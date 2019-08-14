The choir director at Hauppauge High School sexually abused a then-16-year-old male student at the teacher's home in Moriches two years ago, Suffolk police said Wednesday.

The victim, now 18, told detectives that he was sexually abused by his chorus teacher, Mark Kimes, 53, of Long Tree Lane, when he was a student at the high school, police said.

Following an investigation, Seventh Squad detectives determined Kimes had inappropriate contact with the teen while serving as his teacher, police said.

The music teacher was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of first-degree criminal sexual act.

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Dennis O'Hara, superintendent of the Hauppauge school district, said Kimes has been reassigned and told to remain at home and not appear on district property.

"Although school is not currently in session, we did not want the individual to be on school grounds while athletes or other students may be present for summer activities," O'Hara said in a statement. "We will closely monitor this matter and continue to cooperate with the police in their investigation. Be assured the health and safety of our students is always our first priority."

In an interview, O'Hara called the case a "personnel matter" and declined to elaborate on the length of Kimes' employment in the school district, if he is being paid while assigned to home, or if there had been any prior complaints against him.

A letter was sent to Hauppauge High School parents Wednesday afternoon alerting them to Kimes' case, O'Hara said.

Suffolk police ask that anyone with information about the case to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.