TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
SEARCH
38° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Teen charged with DWAI after crashing into police car in Medford, Suffolk cops say

Police say a 16-year-old driver tried to ram

Police say a 16-year-old driver tried to ram an officer's car on Seymour Lane and then lost control and crashed into a police car at a Medford intersection late Thursday night. Credit: Stringer News Service

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A 16-year-old boy the police spotted crossing a double line in Coram fled through a residential area, tried to ram an officer's car on Seymour Lane and then lost control and crashed into a police car at a Medford intersection late Thursday night, Suffolk police said.

The driver of the 2009 Hyundai Sonata, who lives in Coram, was charged with driving while ability impaired/drugs, criminal mischief, unlawful fleeing and reckless endangerment. His getaway covered around four miles, maps show.

One passenger, Sean Ryerson, 19, of Shirley, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and issued a field appearance ticket.

The second passenger, a 17-year-old boy was not charged; he was released to a relative where the Hyundai struck the police car at Bellport Avenue and Horseblock Road. 

No injuries were reported; the other teens also were released to family members after the chase that began just after 11 p.m. 

The driver will be arraigned at Family Court in Central Islip at a later date, the police said.  

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The Montauk Lighthouse lit for the holidays. Montauk Lighthouse to be lit for holidays
This Huntington home is on the market for $650,000 LI home has had many lives
This Hampton Bays home is on the market Hamptons home lists for $399,000
Alisa McMorris, mother of Andrew McMorris, leaves Suffolk Defense attacks friend's account of driver's drinking before crash
The Nassau County Police along with the Nassau Second victim in Bayville fire dies, Nassau police say
The Diocese of Rockville Centre's St. Agnes Cathedral Diocese seeks dismissal of 44 abuse claims 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search