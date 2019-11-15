A 16-year-old boy the police spotted crossing a double line in Coram fled through a residential area, tried to ram an officer's car on Seymour Lane and then lost control and crashed into a police car at a Medford intersection late Thursday night, Suffolk police said.

The driver of the 2009 Hyundai Sonata, who lives in Coram, was charged with driving while ability impaired/drugs, criminal mischief, unlawful fleeing and reckless endangerment. His getaway covered around four miles, maps show.

One passenger, Sean Ryerson, 19, of Shirley, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and issued a field appearance ticket.

The second passenger, a 17-year-old boy was not charged; he was released to a relative where the Hyundai struck the police car at Bellport Avenue and Horseblock Road.

No injuries were reported; the other teens also were released to family members after the chase that began just after 11 p.m.

The driver will be arraigned at Family Court in Central Islip at a later date, the police said.