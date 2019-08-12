Selden teen driver hits pedestrian, 80, cops say

A Selden teen who struck a pedestrian early Sunday has been charged with drunken driving and leaving the scene of two crashes, Suffolk County police said.

Christina Burns, 17, was driving a 2005 Nissan Altima along Ashford Drive in Bohemia when she left the roadway, striking a mailbox, police said.

She then drove across a lawn and later hit Che Yeung, 80, of Bohemia, who was walking in the street, police said. Burns fled in her vehicle, police said.

Yeung was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where she is in critical condition.

About 30 minutes later, Burns was involved in a second crash. Details weren't released but the accident was at the intersection of Route 347 and Route 25 in Nesconset, police said.

After an investigation into the extensive damage of her car, Burns was subsequently charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious physical injury, police said.

The night before Burns had slept at the home of Francis Rogalle on Ashford Drive, after attending a party at his house, police said. Burns left the home at around 6:50 a.m. on Sunday morning, police said.

Rogalle, 50, was charged with violating Suffolk County’s Social Host Law.

Burns is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday.

Police impounded the Nissan as evidence.