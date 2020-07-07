TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Teen driver takes off after hitting officer's car in Elmont, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A teenage driver in Elmont fled from a Nassau police officer who tried to pull him over, struck parked cars and twice reversed into a police car, before his arrest on Monday, police said.

The officer, who had pulled in behind the teen, was injured when the 17-year-old intentionally struck his vehicle, suffering “substantial” pain in his neck and shoulder and bruising, Suffolk police said in a news release. The officer was treated at a hospital.

The teen, who was not identified by police, was arrested a short time later at Terry Place and Gavrin Boulevard can see sign on google maps spells it Gavrin/mg in Franklin Square, faces a number of charges: assault, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident with injury, police said.

The teen's arrangement is set for Tuesday in First District Court in Mineola.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A lifeguard keeps watch over bathers as clouds Coronavirus on Long Island: Live updates
MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny's report says overtime Watchdog: MTA overtime drop mostly from weather, virus
Riverhead Town officials plan to purchase blighted buildings Riverhead takes $4.8M step toward town square project
Suffolk police at the scene of a protest Cops: Vehicle hits 2 protesters marching in Huntington
Suffolk County District Administrative Judge C. Randall Hinrichs Top Suffolk judge to retire
Voting booths at West Babylon Junior High School Bill would allow college students to work polling sites
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search