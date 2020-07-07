Teen driver takes off after hitting officer's car in Elmont, police say
A teenage driver in Elmont fled from a Nassau police officer who tried to pull him over, struck parked cars and twice reversed into a police car, before his arrest on Monday, police said.
The officer, who had pulled in behind the teen, was injured when the 17-year-old intentionally struck his vehicle, suffering “substantial” pain in his neck and shoulder and bruising, Suffolk police said in a news release. The officer was treated at a hospital.
The teen, who was not identified by police, was arrested a short time later at Terry Place and Gavrin Boulevard can see sign on google maps spells it Gavrin/mg in Franklin Square, faces a number of charges: assault, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident with injury, police said.
The teen's arrangement is set for Tuesday in First District Court in Mineola.
