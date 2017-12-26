A Rockville Centre teen has been charged with drunken driving Monday in Oceanside with a 15-year-old boy in the back seat of the car, Nassau County police said.

There were no injuries.

Ryan Powers, 17, of Chestnut Street, was charged under Leandra’s Law with aggravated driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child and driving while intoxicated, police said. He was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday at First District Court in Hempstead.

According to police, a 911 call was received shortly before 6:30 Monday night reporting an auto accident on Oceanside Road.

When police got to the scene they found a 2005 Nissan Maxima sideways in the middle of the street with the driver, Powers, nearby.

“The officers observed the defendant to have bloodshot eyes and slurred speech and smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage,” a police news release said.

Police said Powers was arrested and then taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. The 15-year-old was released to a relative.

A police spokesman said Powers had been involved in an accident with another car that was also at the scene when police were called, but there were no details of the accident immediately available.