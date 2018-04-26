A Copiague teen was arrested Tuesday after it was discovered that he’d placed a recording device in the bathroom of a woman renting an apartment from his father, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the “an audio device” did not have video capabilities.

The teen was identified as a 16-year-old male. The address of the residence was not released by police because the female tenant, 25, is the alleged victim of a crime.

Police said that sometime between April 6 and 7 the teen entered the “apartment of a 25-year-old woman and placed a recording device in her bathroom.”

The woman later found the device and turned it over to police, leading to an investigation by First Precinct Crime Section officers — who arrested the teen at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

The teen was charged with attempted eavesdropping and possession of an eavesdropping device.

He faces arraignment at a later date, police said.