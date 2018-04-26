TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
55° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Teen accused of putting recording device in woman’s home

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A Copiague teen was arrested Tuesday after it was discovered that he’d placed a recording device in the bathroom of a woman renting an apartment from his father, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the “an audio device” did not have video capabilities.

The teen was identified as a 16-year-old male. The address of the residence was not released by police because the female tenant, 25, is the alleged victim of a crime.

Police said that sometime between April 6 and 7 the teen entered the “apartment of a 25-year-old woman and placed a recording device in her bathroom.”

The woman later found the device and turned it over to police, leading to an investigation by First Precinct Crime Section officers — who arrested the teen at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

The teen was charged with attempted eavesdropping and possession of an eavesdropping device.

He faces arraignment at a later date, police said.

Headshot
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Douglas Winter, owner of the Great Atlantic Town offering classes for wannabe oyster farmers
Sue Hansen, seen on Jan. 31, 2017, was Former animal shelter director sues town
Starting out cloudy on Thursday, skies clear in Weather: Cloudy morning gives way to sun
A driver fled the scene after crashing into Driver flees after crashing into pole, cops say
WBLI/WBAB's annual Touch-A-Truck event will take place Free Touch-A-Truck event comes to LI
Wildine Charlo 19, of Valley Stream, looks for Cops give LI teens 600-700 free prom dresses