A 16-year-old boy has died after he was stabbed in the chest in Oceanside, Nassau police said on Tuesday.

The boy, identified as Khaseen Morris, was attacked on Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a strip mall. Police said they were called to break up what they described as a large fight between teenagers who are thought to have attended different schools.

Investigators have yet to determine what provoked the violence, which also sent a second boy, a 17-year-old, to a hospital with a broken arm and swelling to his head.

Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commanding officer of the Homicide Squad, told reporters on Monday near the strip mall: “During this attack, one of the victims was stabbed multiple times in his upper body," Fitzpatrick said. "He is fighting for his life right now."

Morris underwent surgery but died, police said.

Police officers were sent to the strip mall at 3:45 p.m. Monday after a report of “males fighting” and a possible stabbing, authorities have said.

Yellow police tape, which had cordoned the mall and its parking lot shortly after the stabbing, remained in place at 10 p.m. Monday as investigators continued interviewing possible witnesses.

At the strip mall on Tuesday morning, business owners and patrons expressed shock and sadness.

Joel Kim, the owner of Ace Cleaners, said he was in the back working when he heard a commotion and saw the one victim bleeding profusely on the ground in front of his storefront. He said he gave water and paper towels to teens in the area who were trying to help the wounded. "I did the best I could," he said.

The strip mall, with a variety of businesses including a bagel store, nail salon, Chinese restaurant, hair salon and a pizzeria, is a frequent hangout spot for students from nearby Oceanside High School, business owners said.

Kim said every afternoon when school’s in session, the area is full of students, hanging out and eating pizza and other food.

Deepak Shah, who has owned Heart To Heart, a stationery and card store in the plaza for 22 years, said although the students are a staple of his store, buying candy and drinks, he’s never had any problems.

Shah said he was alone in his store when the stabbing happened and he didn’t see anything, but when another student told him there was a fight outside, he called 911.

“People are upset,” said Shah. “All my customers are regulars. Nobody wants to see that happen.”

The strip mall is less than a half mile from Oceanside High School.

Phyllis S. Harrington, superintendent of schools in Oceanside, said Tuesday morning the district has counselors ready to help students and faculty members.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that the student involved in the incident on Brower Avenue has passed away," the statement reads. "We have reached out to the family to let them know we are here for them and to offer whatever assistance we can."

Carlos Lopez, who works at Mario’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, said Monday night he heard a commotion outside that sounded like fighting. He then left the pizzeria and saw a young male victim on the ground with what appeared to be stab wounds on the left side of his chest.

Multiple people were trying to put paper towels on the victim's wounds, Lopez said.

“There was blood everywhere," Lopez said. “Another kid, he was trying to help him out. He was trying to stop the bleeding. … We see kids all the time, getting pizza, talking. But I never saw fighting. It doesn’t feel safe anymore,” he said.

Kelly Sullivan, of Freeport, was at the strip mall Monday afternoon to pick up her 17-year-old son who had frantically called her earlier.

“He was screaming, ‘Come get me. Just come out here. Come get me,’ ” Sullivan said.

When she arrived at the strip mall, Sullivan said, she spoke with her son who was not injured but waited with several other witnesses to speak with investigators.

Morris' friends gathered at the spot where he was stabbed Monday morning, grieving the friend they say was a “chill” teen who loved to skateboard.

Anthony Frangos, 19, a former Oceanside High School student, said he knew Morris from mutual friends. Morris, an avid skateboarder, had moved over the summer and began attending Oceanside High School this fall.

Frangos said he was at the scene when the stabbing occurred but didn’t want to talk about it in detail.

“Just out of control... blood everywhere,” Frangos said.

With Nicole Fuller and Joie Tyrrell