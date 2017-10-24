Federal investigators and Nassau police believe that the teenager whose remains were found last week on the Baldwin-Roosevelt border was the victim of a killing by members of the MS-13 street gang, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

The mother of Angel Soler, 16, of Roosevelt, who has spoken with the police about her son’s disappearance, has said she believed that he was the victim of a gang killing without going into further details. Police and federal authorities have declined to publicly say who they believe is responsible for the death.

The sources would not say why they believed they had information that MS-13 members killed Soler, who has been a student at Freeport High School.

Victims of MS-13 are murdered for a variety of reasons including if the victims are believed to have disrespected the gang, or rightly or wrongly believed to be members of rival gangs.

Nassau police, acting on tip from federal Homeland Security Investigations, discovered Soler’s body Thursday; he was identified on Sunday.

The revelation that law enforcement officials believe that members of the notorious street gang were responsible for Soler’s killing comes a day after Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that federal investigators will go after the gang with “renewed vigor and a sharpened focus.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“Just like we took Al Capone off the streets with our tax laws, we will use whatever laws we have to get MS-13 off our streets,” Sessions said.

Sessions made those remarks at a gathering of the International Association of Police Chiefs in Philadelphia. The attorney general said that the Justice Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force will be brought to bear on the gang. The task force includes DEA and FBI agents, U.S. Postal Inspectors, the Coast Guard, the Department of Labor and the Internal Revenue Service.

In April, speaking at the federal courthouse in Central Islip, Sessions promised “to demolish” MS-13 after the brutally mutilated bodies of four young men were discovered in a Central Islip park.

Shortly after, the separate FBI’s Long Island Gang Task Force arrested MS-13 members and associates who were charged with the murders.

Since the early 2000s, federal prosecutors and the FBI’s gang task force, working with local police, have successfully prosecuted hundreds of MS-13 and members of other gangs for murders and other violent crimes, using the stringent federal RICO and illegal use of firearms statutes.

But some experts, who have studied MS-13, have said that the gang’s membership in the United States ebbs and flows not with law enforcement but with economics and the state of violence in Central America, where most members of that gang come from. After a round of successful arrests and prosecutions, “the brothers,” meaning the next generation of gang members, comes to the United States, they say.

Soler’s mother, Suyapa Soler, speaking in Spanish, told Newsday on Sunday that she had come to the United States from Honduras 11 years ago, and had brought her son here four years ago to protect him from the gang violence that was brutalizing their home city of San Pedro Sula.

Soler had been missing since July 21 at 5 p.m., when he was seen leaving his home in Roosevelt on his mint-green bicycle, according to police.

Soler was friendly with two other people who have been students at Freeport High School who also disappeared, according to the mother of one of them.

Lillian Oliva, the mother of Josue David Amaya, said her son disappeared in September of 2016. Oliva said another classmate, Kerin Pineda, disappeared in May of 2016.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

With David Olson and Nicole Fuller