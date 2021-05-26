TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Long Island Crime

Suffolk police searching for man who tried to solicit sex from girl, 15, in Babylon

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police are seeking a Manorville man who they said attempted to solicit sex from a 15-year-old girl earlier this month in Babylon before being scared off by her friend.

Suffolk County police have identified the man as Andrew Quattrone, 38, and said a two-count warrant for his arrest was issued Monday in First District Court.

That warrant is for third-degree criminal solicitation and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Police did not detail the evidence against Quattrone.

Police said the incident occurred May 13 at about 5:15 p.m. in a parking lot behind 24 East Main St.

It was then, police said, that Quattrone approached the teen, handed her a cell phone "with a pre-typed sexually explicit message for her to read," and requested she perform a sex act. But, police said, when a friend of the victim approached, Quattrone fled the lot in a gray 2006 Acura.

Police are now asking anyone with information regarding the incident or anyone who believes they also may be a victim of Quattrone to call First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

