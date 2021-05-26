Police are seeking a Manorville man who they said attempted to solicit sex from a 15-year-old girl earlier this month in Babylon before being scared off by her friend.

Suffolk County police have identified the man as Andrew Quattrone, 38, and said a two-count warrant for his arrest was issued Monday in First District Court.

That warrant is for third-degree criminal solicitation and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Police did not detail the evidence against Quattrone.

Police said the incident occurred May 13 at about 5:15 p.m. in a parking lot behind 24 East Main St.

It was then, police said, that Quattrone approached the teen, handed her a cell phone "with a pre-typed sexually explicit message for her to read," and requested she perform a sex act. But, police said, when a friend of the victim approached, Quattrone fled the lot in a gray 2006 Acura.

Police are now asking anyone with information regarding the incident or anyone who believes they also may be a victim of Quattrone to call First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.