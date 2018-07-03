An East Patchogue teenager was found shot and killed outside his house early Tuesday morning, Suffolk police said.

The teen, Emilio Sanchez Maldonado, 17, was pronounced dead outside his Hampton Avenue home, police said in a news release.

Officers from the Fifth Precinct responded to a 911 call, placed at 3:32 a.m., in which the caller reported a “possible gunshot victim,” police said.

Upon their arrival, police said the officers found Sanchez, who was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.