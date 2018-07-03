TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Evening
80° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

LI teen was shot and killed in East Patchogue, police say

Emilio Sanchez Maldonado, 17, of East Patchogue, was

Emilio Sanchez Maldonado, 17, of East Patchogue, was found shot and killed outside his house early Tuesday morning, Suffolk police said. Photo Credit: Composite Photo; James Carbone, left, and Maritza Sanchez

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

An East Patchogue teenager was found shot and killed outside his house early Tuesday morning, Suffolk police said.

The teen, Emilio Sanchez Maldonado, 17, was pronounced dead outside his Hampton Avenue home, police said in a news release.

Officers from the Fifth Precinct responded to a 911 call, placed at 3:32 a.m., in which the caller reported a “possible gunshot victim,” police said.

Upon their arrival, police said the officers found Sanchez, who was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.       

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

A bald eagle takes flight over Mill Pond PSEG protects Centerport eagles with wire insulation
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo speaks about the revitalization Cuomo, officials announce 4 projects for hamlet
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies on Capitol Hill Judge: Census citizenship question suit can go on
Alan Longmuir, right, performs on Jan. 16, 1976, Bay City Rollers’ Alan Longmuir dies at 70
Helga K. Breen of Riverhead holds a bouquet Garden poetry from Newsday's green-thumbed readers
Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy and Police Chief Miguel Officials: Keep pets safe during holiday fireworks