A Brooklyn man has been charged with raping a 14-year-old Nassau County resident he met on Snapchat, Nassau County police said.

Javier Morales, 28, of Van Siclen Avenue, was arraigned Thursday on charges of rape and engaging in a criminal sexual act, according to online court records.

He was ordered held on a bail of $200,000 bond or $100,000 cash, the records show. Bail had not been posted as of early Friday, the records show.

Police said Morales met his victim this year through Snapchat and “did arrange to meet the victim on numerous occasions and engaged in sexual intercourse.”

Police said Morales was arrested Wednesday in Elmont, but did not say what led them to him.

Detectives asked any other victims who may have had contact with Morales to call the Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022. All callers will remain anonymous, police said.