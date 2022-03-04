TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Teen shot while riding in car in Deer Park, Suffolk police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 19-year-old man riding in a car was shot and critically injured in what detectives believe was likely a targeted shooting Thursday evening in Deer Park, Suffolk County police said.

Police said no arrests have been made in the shooting, which occurred around 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of Bay Shore Road and Commack Road.

Police said the teen, whose identity has not been released, was a passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu when he was shot. Police stopped the vehicle a short distance from the scene and an ambulance was called, which transported the teen to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Police said it was not immediately clear where the shots were fired from or how many shots were fired, but said the shooting was not random and was not a road rage incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

