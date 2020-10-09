TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Man, 19, shot in Rockville Centre, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Nassau County police are investigating a shooting that injured a 19-year-old man Thursday in Rockville Centre.

Police said that Rockville Centre police officers, responding to a call on Meehan Lane at about 4:50 p.m., found the teen with a gunshot wound to the left leg. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of what police called "non-life-threatening injuries."

Police said the suspect fled the scene. Additional details were not disclosed.

Police said that Nassau detectives were investigating.

