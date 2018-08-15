TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Shots fired into West Babylon house, teen wounded

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Shots were fired into a house in West Babylon early Wednesday, wounding a teenager inside, Suffolk County police said.

The 17-year-old male victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for a gunshot wound to the leg that was not life-threatening, police said.

The shots were fired at 2:23 a.m. and struck the house on Westchester Avenue near Sword Street, police said.

Police provided no other details and said the investigation was continuing.
 

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

