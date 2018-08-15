Police: Shots fired into West Babylon house, teen wounded
Shots were fired into a house in West Babylon early Wednesday, wounding a teenager inside, Suffolk County police said.
The 17-year-old male victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for a gunshot wound to the leg that was not life-threatening, police said.
The shots were fired at 2:23 a.m. and struck the house on Westchester Avenue near Sword Street, police said.
Police provided no other details and said the investigation was continuing.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.