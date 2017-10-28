A 14-year-old boy is in serious condition after being run over by a drunken driver, Nassau County police said.
Authorities said Luis De Jesus, 42, was driving a Dodge Caravan into the rear parking lot of a strip mall on Hempstead Turnpike at Cherry Valley Avenue in West Hempstead when he hit the teen who was skateboarding.
The boy was trapped under the van, authorities said, and was rescued by the Franklin Square Fire Department. The boy suffered head and internal injuries, police said. The incident occurred at 6:25 p.m.
De Jesus, who has no known address, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
De Jesus was scheduled for arraignment Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.
