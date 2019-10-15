The family of an Oceanside High School senior who was fatally stabbed during an after-school brawl vowed Tuesday to fight for justice after the arraignments of four of the teenagers who face gang assault charges from the encounter.

The four Long Beach youths pleaded not guilty in Nassau County Court to an indictment charging them with a felony offense of second-degree gang assault and a misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault stemming from the Sept. 16 brawl.

Defendants Marquis Stephens Jr. and Javonte Neals, both 18, and Sean Merritt and Taj Woodruff, both 17, appeared before Acting State Supreme Court Justice Howard Sturim as authorities unsealed the indictment.

The judge kept the defendants' bond at $25,000, while also ordering those with passports to surrender them to the court.

"This is the beginning of a long journey," Keyanna Morris, 30, one of the sisters of 16-year-old slaying victim Khaseen Morris, said later outside the Mineola courthouse. "We're going to stand here and we're going to fight for Khaseen."

Another sister of the victim, Kedeemah Morris, 22, said the day was "an emotional roller coaster" for the family.

"We're just trying to stay strong. I know that's what we wants us to do. ... He can't fight right now so we're going to fight for him," she added.

Authorities have alleged Khaseen Morris died after Tyler Flach, 18, of Lido Beach, stabbed him once in the chest during the fight at about 3:45 p.m. at a Brower Avenue strip mall in Oceanside.

Flach was among a group of young men who charged at Morris and his friends before a melee ensued in which a 17-year-old male victim also suffered a broken arm and a head injury, according to law enforcement officials.

Flach, who maintains his innocence and is jailed without bail, will be arraigned Oct. 31 on the same indictment. It charges him with felony offenses of second-degree murder and first-degree gang assault, along with misdemeanor assault and weapon charges.

Police have alleged the seven teens were "active participants in the attack" and came to the scene "with the intention to seriously hurt" Morris.

Police said Khaseen Morris went to the location of the fight knowing the ex-boyfriend of a girl he was friendly with wanted to confront him. The Morris family has said he had texted the ex-boyfriend to say he wasn't dating the girl but had walked her home from a party.

Defendant Haakim Mechan, 19, of Long Beach, is scheduled for an Oct. 21 arraignment in the case.

Police also arrested two 16-year-old males after the deadly brawl. Court records show both are scheduled for arraignments this week on second-degree gang assault and a misdemeanor assault charge.

Attorneys for the defendants who were arraigned Tuesday before Sturim spoke briefly to the media after court.

Stephens' attorney, William Kephart, said the indictment "makes it very clear" his client "had nothing at all" to do with Morris' slaying.

The lawyer added that he looked forward to receiving evidence from the prosecution shortly, and that he would continue an investigation on his client's behalf.

Lawrence Carrà, the attorney for Neals, said the prosecution indicated during the arraignment that they had "extensive discovery" — or evidence — to hand over that he expected would include video of "some of the defendants prior to the incident" along with video "of the incident itself" that surfaced on social media.

"He was present at the scene and he had no expectation as to what was to transpire at that time," Carrà said of Neals.

Merritt's lawyer, Dennis Lemke, reiterated that his client "denies the allegations and having anything to do with" Morris' death.

Woodruff's lawyer, Donald Rollock, said there were "different levels of culpability in this situation," adding that his client "had nothing to do" with Morris' death.

"He's a good kid caught up in a really bad situation," he added of Woodruff.

Nassau district attorney's office spokesman Brendan Brosh said prosecutors had no comment on the case Tuesday.