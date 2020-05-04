TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Teens charged after dispute leads to gunfire in North Bay Shore, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A dispute between two groups of people arguing in the street led to shots being fired and the arrest of two men for gun possession Sunday in North Bay Shore, Suffolk County police said.

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred on Hemlock Drive, east of Manatuck Boulevard, and was reported in a 911 call at 7:55 p.m., according to police.

Police said that Third Precinct officers responded to the scene, found shell casings on the ground — and began to canvass the area.

Arrested were two neighbors — Jason Espinal, and Jose Linarte, both 18, and both of Bay Shore.

Both teens were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Additionally, Espinal was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, police said.

The two were held overnight at the Third Precinct and both are scheduled for arraignment Monday in First District Court in Central Islip.

The investigation is continuing and police are asking anyone with information to call Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

