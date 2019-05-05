TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops: North Bellmore man, 86, mails $8G in telephone scam

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
A pair of telephone scammers swindled an 86-year-old North Bellmore man out of $8,000 Thursday by persuading him to mail the money to a Miami address for his grandson's bail, Nassau police said.

The man received the phone call from someone identifying himself as his grandson, and saying he was in a Miami jail, police said.

A second man got on the phone and said he was the grandson's lawyer and instructed the North Bellmore resident to send the money, according to police.

After sending the money, the man found out his grandson had not called him, and contacted Nassau police, authorities said. The incident is under investigation.

"We remind all residents that they should call 911 immediately if they are contacted by any individual requesting that they send money," Nassau police said in a news release. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls are anonymous.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

