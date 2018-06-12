TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Morning
57° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Armed robbery at West Babylon’s Terrace Diner, police say

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

A man with a handgun robbed a restaurant in West Babylon on Monday night, Suffolk County police said.

The man entered the Terrace Diner at 585 Sunrise Hwy. about 10:55 p.m. and demanded cash from an employee at the counter, police said. The diner closes at 11 p.m., according to its website.

The employee complied and the robber fled on a bicycle, police said.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Latest Long Island News

Traffic on Sunrise Highway heading east from the Officials hope to ease U.S. Open traffic jams
Police have released an image from a Copiague Cops seek man in Laundromat forcible touching
After a cooler start Tuesday, sunny skies and Forecast: Cool morning before ‘gorgeous day’
Huntington Bay Village Hall in Halesite on May Incumbents, challenger vie for 2 trustee seats
Warren Wang, 18, a senior at Jericho High After fire tore through home, LI chess champ gives back
President Donald Trump at a news conference after 1600: Trump and Kim have their moment