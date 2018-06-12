A man with a handgun robbed a restaurant in West Babylon on Monday night, Suffolk County police said.

The man entered the Terrace Diner at 585 Sunrise Hwy. about 10:55 p.m. and demanded cash from an employee at the counter, police said. The diner closes at 11 p.m., according to its website.

The employee complied and the robber fled on a bicycle, police said.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.