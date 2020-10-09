Suffolk County police arrested and charged a man with making a terroristic threat, a felony, Friday after they said he threatened to shoot people at an unemployment office.

Police said in a release that Jahman Nichols, 30, of North Babylon, called a state Department of Labor call center Friday morning and threatened to shoot everyone inside a local unemployment office, though a police spokesman said it was unclear if he referred to a specific location. Nichols identified himself on the call, which was taped, police said.

Officers arrested Nichols at his home at 5 p.m. following an investigation by First Squad detectives. In addition to the charge of making a terroristic threat, he was charged on a First District Court bench warrant for failure to show up for a court appearance, but the spokesman did not know the underlying charge.

Nichols was scheduled to be held overnight at the First Precinct and arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip October 10.