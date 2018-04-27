TODAY'S PAPER
Boy, 11, made terroristic threats on school bus, police say

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Suffolk officers arrested an 11-year-old Lake Ronkonkoma boy who they said made terroristic threats Friday morning while talking with classmates during a bus ride to school.

Samoset Middle School officials said two students reported that the 11-year-old told them he had a bomb and gun in his backpack between 7:30 and 8 a.m. Friday and that he was going to shoot up the school, Fourth Squad detectives said in a news release.

School officials called police after the boy admitted he had made the threatening statements. No weapons were found on the boy, in his backpack or in his locker, police said.

The boy was charged with making a terroristic threat and he is scheduled to be arraigned in Family Court in Central Islip at a future date.

