Tesla Science Center in Shoreham vandalized, police say

Suffolk County police are seeking the person or people responsible for damaging the Tesla Science Center building in Shoreham between Sept. 7 and Sept. 12. The damage was valued at approximately $3,000. Credit: SCPD

Police are searching for the vandal — or vandals — who broke windows and spray-painted graffiti at the Tesla Science Center in Shoreham earlier this month.

The building, site of the famed Wardenclyffe or Tesla Tower, is home to a non-profit museum learning center established to preserve the history of famed inventor, electrical/mechanical engineer and futurist Nikola Tesla, on Long Island. The Wardenclyffe lab center was a "wireless plant" where Tesla planned to test theories on wireless communication and electric power delivery using the Earth as a conductor.

The site was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2018 and was featured in a "Walk & Talk" tour this spring by Mount Sinai Elementary School teacher Eric Strovink, better known to students and followers of his video lessons as "Mr. S."

Suffolk County police believe that sometime between Sept. 7-12 "a person or people" entered the grounds on Randall Road and broke windows and painted graffiti inside the buidling — resulting in about $3,000 worth of damage. The site has been closed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, police are asking anyone with information regarding the vandalism to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Tipsters can also contact police via a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips or can go online at P3Tips.com. All calls, texts and emails will remain confidential and tipster are eligible for a cash rewarding for information leading to an arrest.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

