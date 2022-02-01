A Poughkeepsie woman has been indicted in the fatal stabbing of her brother in Hempstead this past Thanksgiving, Nassau County prosecutors said Tuesday.

Richard Reshard, 35, of Hempstead, died at a hospital on Dec. 7 after he was stabbed by Veronica Hardwick, 51, on Nov. 25, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a news release.

Hardwick, who was visiting her mother and Reshard at a home on Fulton Avenue for dinner, got into an argument with him, prosecutors said. After she threatened Reshard, the argument continued and she stabbed him in the chest at 6:45 p.m., prosecutors said.

"Thanksgiving dinner became the tragic backdrop for extreme family violence when this defendant allegedly stabbed her brother in the chest during an argument, killing him," Donnelly said. "The victim, Richard Reshard, died two weeks later from his injuries. Our thoughts are with his family as they grieve this unimaginable loss."

Hardwick was arraigned Tuesday before Judge Tammy Robbins on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, prosecutors said. She was held at the Nassau County jail, prosecutors said.

Hardwick’s attorney, Richard Langone of Garden City, could not immediately be reached for comment.