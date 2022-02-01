TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Upstate woman indicted on charges she fatally stabbed brother on Thanksgiving, DA says

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

A Poughkeepsie woman has been indicted in the fatal stabbing of her brother in Hempstead this past Thanksgiving, Nassau County prosecutors said Tuesday.

Richard Reshard, 35, of Hempstead, died at a hospital on Dec. 7 after he was stabbed by Veronica Hardwick, 51, on Nov. 25, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a news release.

Hardwick, who was visiting her mother and Reshard at a home on Fulton Avenue for dinner, got into an argument with him, prosecutors said. After she threatened Reshard, the argument continued and she stabbed him in the chest at 6:45 p.m., prosecutors said.

"Thanksgiving dinner became the tragic backdrop for extreme family violence when this defendant allegedly stabbed her brother in the chest during an argument, killing him," Donnelly said. "The victim, Richard Reshard, died two weeks later from his injuries. Our thoughts are with his family as they grieve this unimaginable loss."

Hardwick was arraigned Tuesday before Judge Tammy Robbins on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, prosecutors said. She was held at the Nassau County jail, prosecutors said.

Hardwick’s attorney, Richard Langone of Garden City, could not immediately be reached for comment.

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Police officers gathered for the wake of New
Wake for slain NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora draws officers from the region
The New York state Assembly Chamber as members
LI minorities would gain clout in Senate under redistricting
A package addressed to an inmate and containing
Meat cleaver in package bound for an inmate intercepted, Suffolk Sheriff says
Last week, two other women were arrested in
Third arrest amid accusations of COVID vaccination card fraud
LIRR commuters at the Babylon station on Monday..
LIRR resumes normal service Tuesday night after morning of delays
The Nassau County district attorney's office will take
Donnelly to prosecute Caracappa domestic violence case
Didn’t find what you were looking for?