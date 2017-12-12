The former manager of the shuttered Thatched Cottage catering hall in Centerport pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Eastern District of U.S. District Court to violating federal slavery and human trafficking laws.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Anne Y. Shields ordered Roberto Villanueva, 60, detained until a Dec. 19 hearing in Central Islip. Former Thatched Cottage owner Ralph Colamussi, 61, who was indicted on Monday with Villanueva, was arraigned Monday, pleaded not guilty and also detained.

Villanueva was indicted on six counts, including forced labor, fraud in foreign labor contracting, visa fraud, and conspiracies to commit forced labor.

According to the indictment, Colamussi and Villanueva recruited potential employees in the Philippines between 2008 and 2013 with “false promises of jobs with overtime pay,” and then compelled the employees to pay money back to them to qualify for visa interviews.

Prosecutors said Tuesday the evidence is “overwhelming” and consists of a “wealth of documents” that were signed by Villanueva and Colamussi or used by them to get Philippine nationals to come to the United States and fraudulently obtain work visas. Prosecutors also said in court in Central Islip they had a dozen witnesses prepared to testify.

“Many of the Filipinos who were so-called abused will come and testify on his behalf,” said attorney Edward P. Jenks, who represents Villanueva. “Only time will tell.”