Long IslandCrime

Ex-Thatched Cottage manager pleads guilty to forced-labor charges

The Thatched Cottage in Centerport in December 2016, around the time it was sold. Credit: Daniel Brennan

The former manager of the Thatched Cottage catering hall in Centerport pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges in a federal anti-slavery and visa fraud case alleging that workers were recruited from the Philippines and mistreated.

Roberto Villanueva, 63, of Huntington, entered the plea in U.S. Eastern District Court, pausing at one point, overcome with emotion as he read a statement admitting guilt to charges including labor conspiracy and forced labor of employees.

He said he worked with the hall’s owner, Ralph Colamussi, sometimes threatening the workers that they would call immigration authorities if they did not stop complaining about work conditions at the wedding venue.

Colamussi pleaded guilty in September 2018 to a federal charge of forced labor.

When sentenced, Villanueva faces up to 20 years in prison, as well as restitution and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count, according to Richard P. Donoghue, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Villanueva’s court-appointed attorney, Carl Andrew Irace of East Hampton, said Villanueva had a “limited role” in the scheme, which will “become clear” during the sentencing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

