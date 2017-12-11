TODAY'S PAPER
Thatched Cottage ex-owner, manager indicted on federal labor charges

Former owner Ralph Colamussi and former manager Roberto Villanueva were indicted on charges of forced labor of immigrants and visa fraud.

The Thatched Cottage in Centerport on Dec. 13,

The Thatched Cottage in Centerport on Dec. 13, 2016. Photo Credit: Daniel Brennan

By Christine Chung christine.chung@newsday.com @chrisychung
The former owner and manager of the shuttered Thatched Cottage catering hall in Centerport have been indicted on federal forced labor and visa fraud charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Central Islip announced Monday.

Ralph Colamussi, the former Thatched Cottage owner, and Roberto Villanueva, its former manager, were arrested Monday morning and charged in the court’s Eastern District in...

Christine Chung covers the Town of North Hempstead, writing about local government, development, transparency and breaking news.

