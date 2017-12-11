Thatched Cottage ex-owner, manager indicted on federal labor charges
Former owner Ralph Colamussi and former manager Roberto Villanueva were indicted on charges of forced labor of immigrants and visa fraud.
The former owner and manager of the shuttered Thatched Cottage catering hall in Centerport have been indicted on federal forced labor and visa fraud charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Central Islip announced Monday.
Ralph Colamussi, the former Thatched Cottage owner, and Roberto Villanueva, its former manager, were arrested Monday morning and charged in the court’s Eastern District in...
