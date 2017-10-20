At first, it seemed like the woman wanted in six knifepoint robberies had struck again Friday night.

But Suffolk police said the female who held up The Barn in North Lindenhurst did not resemble the woman believed to be behind six robberies in the past four weeks in Brookhaven Town.

In Friday’s incident, the robber was also armed with a knife when she held up the Wellwood Avenue convenience store just after 8 p.m., about three hours before the store was due to close, police said. She ran off and no one was hurt in the robbery, police said.

First Precinct detectives are investigating The Barn robbery.

The serial robber being sought has tried to alter her appearance in some of the heights by using Halloween-style face makeup, police have said. She has hit the businesses near closing time when a single employee was working and typically attempts to buy an item before demanding cash after an employee opens the register, police said.

Police believe she hit the Dollar Tree store in Medford on Tuesday; Dunkin’ Donuts in North Patchogue on Monday; Carvel in Farmingville on Friday and again Saturday; the Family Dollar store in Lake Ronkonkoma on Sept. 29; and the Family Dollar in Farmingville on Sept. 23.

Police ask anyone with information on these robberies or any crimes to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.