Police arrested a 50-year-old security guard at a gated Mount Sinai community who they said seriously injured a 69-year-old man.



Suffolk County police could not immediately provide details of the incident other than to say the assault followed "a verbal altercation" at The Ranches at Mount Sinai at about 2:55 p.m. Wednesday. It was not clear if the victim was a resident of the complex.

An email to The Ranches management seeking comment was not immediately answered Thursday.

Police identified the security guard as John Ruggiero, of Port Jefferson Station, and said he was charged with second-degree assault. He was transported to St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, where he was treated for undisclosed injuries and released to police custody.

Police said Ruggiero was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and he is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip. It was unclear if he is represented by counsel.

The victim, whose name was not released, was unconscious when he was transported via Port Jefferson EMS ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital with unspecified serious injuries, police said. His condition was not immediately known Thursday.

According to its website, The Ranches of Mount Sinai, one of several Long Island properties built by the same developer, consists of 186 condominiums set on 33 acres. The site said The Ranches "has earned 11 LIBI [Long Island Builders Institute] Awards as well as Community of the Year."