TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Employee stole from provider for kids with developmental disabilities, prosecutors say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A search for bank records at a company that serves children with disabilities led to the accidental discovery that its payroll taxes had not been paid — and that in turn led to the arrest of its former finance director for stealing more than $140,000, Nassau prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Patricia Sales, 46, of Huntington Station, was charged Monday with grand larceny. If found guilty, a prison sentence could range from five to 15 years, prosecutors said.

Sales was fired from All About Kids, which provides therapeutic services, on Feb. 7, 2020, District Attorney Madeline Singas' office said in a statement. The company has six offices in New York, including one in Plainview.

The defendant's attorney declined comment. Sales was released on her own recognizance, according to the prosecutors, after being arraigned before Judge Lisa Petrocelli.

While serving as the director of finance, they said, Sales "had access to the company’s payroll and accounting system for generating checks, as well as a stamp with the owner’s signature."

In February 2020, staffers looked in her office for copies of bank statements; the prosecutors said they came upon several IRS notices saying no payroll taxes had been paid since at least June 2019. All About Kids was being dunned for more than $700,000 in past due taxes, and $140,000 in penalties.

What prosecutors termed the organization's "extensive review of checks, bank statements, and accounting systems" uncovered that Sales "allegedly created unauthorized checks made out to herself."

All About Kids turned its findings over to the prosecutors. The exact amount Sales is charged with stealing is $143,680.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Paul Davidson and Risa Matsuki with their daughter
House hunting in LI's unprecedented sellers' market frustrates buyers, agents
Patrick Foye, a Port Washington resident and LIRR
Foye leaving as MTA chair to run Empire State Development
Blanca Gonzalez of Westbury receives the Moderna COVID-19
NY sees declining COVID numbers, targets low vaccination areas
Ronald Catalan appears in a Suffolk County Police
Leader of Brentwood's MS-13 clique sentenced to 25 years in prison
Natalie Naylor of the Nassau County Historical Society,
Honoring suffrage pioneer with plaque at boardwalk entry
Freeport mayor, Robert Kennedy was joined by town
Freeport invites visitors back to the Nautical Mile
Didn’t find what you were looking for?