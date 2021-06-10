TODAY'S PAPER
An East Rockaway man has been charged with embezzling "hundreds of thousands of dollars" from the condiments company where he worked, stealing revenue from mustard, vinegar and other sales to pay for an assortment of personal luxuries including golf and a beach cabana, law enforcement officials said.

The Nassau County District Attorney's Office said Barry Rosner, 64, as the CFO and controller of Old Dutch Mustard/USA Vinegar when it was located in Great Neck, stole the money using wire transfers of between $2,000 and $4,000, moving funds to his personal bank account following the death of the company's co-founder in February 2015.

The thefts escalated to more than $10,000 a month by 2018, officials said, and continued until the company, since relocated to New Hampshire, hired outside accountants who uncovered the thefts in 2019. The company terminated Rosner — and reported the allegations to the District Attorney's Office.

Court records show Rosner was arraigned Tuesday before Judge Lisa Petrocelli on one count of second-degree grand larceny and eight counts of first-degee falsifying of business records. He was released on his own recognizance and is due to appear back in court on July 12. Rosner faces 5-to-15 years if convicted on the top count.

Rosner's attorney of record, Steven Harfeinst, did not immediately return a call for comment.

Officials said that in addition to golf and the cabana, Rosner used the stolen funds for clothing, dining and credit card bills.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

