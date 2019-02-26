TODAY'S PAPER
Woman wrote construction firm checks to herself, police say

Jennifer A. Toscano is charged with grand larceny, police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Newsday Staff
A worker for a Lake Success construction company was arrested Tuesday after she wrote about $200,000 in business checks payable to herself last year, police said.

Jennifer A. Toscano, 43, of Alton Avenue, Greenlawn, "also altered business records to prevent the loss from being discovered," Nassau County police said in a news release.

Toscano faces charges of second-degree grand larceny, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, and first-degree falsifying business records. She is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Toscano, an employee of SNL Construction on New Hyde Park Road, wrote five business checks totaling about $200,000 from July to November, police said.

She surrendered to detectives Tuesday morning in Bethpage, police said.

