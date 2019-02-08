A dental assistant who stole jewelry from two patients under her care at a Rocky Point office was arrested early Friday and charged with larceny and other crimes, police said.

Arieta Gouvakis, 38, of Manorville, worked at Long Island Implant and Cosmetic Dentistry, located at 31 Fairway Dr., police said in a news release. They said she removed the patients’ jewelry on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

A police spokesman said the theft occurred while the patients were under moderate sedation, which means the patients may not remember much of what happened during the procedure because they were probably somewhat awake or lightly asleep.

“Neither patient realized their jewelry was missing until after they left the office,” police said in the release.

Authorities recovered the jewelry, which police did not describe, from local pawnshops.

Gouvakis was charged with third-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. She was held at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning at First District Court in Central Islip.

Police ask other patients who believe they have also been victimized by Gouvakis to call 631-852-8752.