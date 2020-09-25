TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
SEARCH
64° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Man accused of stealing from vehicles in Shoreham, East Shoreham, Wading River

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A Yaphank man was arrested Friday morning for stealing items from 13 unlocked vehicles in Suffolk County since late last month, authorities said.

Suffolk County police said Patrick Fontaine, 38, was identified as a suspect by officers with the Seventh Precinct Crime Section who were investigating a string of larcenies from vehicles since Aug. 30, police said in a statement Friday night.

Fontaine is suspected of having stolen items such as money, electronics and glasses from 13 unlocked vehicles in Shoreham, East Shoreham and Wading River, cops said.

On Friday, Seventh Precinct officer Karen Grenia saw Fontaine near Route 25A about 7:50 a.m., police said.

He was apprehended a short time later on the property of Shoreham Wading River High School, police said.

Fontaine faces 13 counts of petit larceny for crimes stemming back to Aug. 30, police said. He is also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Fontaine would be held overnight at the Seventh Precinct. He is scheduled for arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, officials said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Latest Long Island News

Anthony Liddie, center, of Hempstead, and Raynor Robinson, An appreciation for her 'essence': Rallies on LI, in NYC for Breonna Taylor
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announces cuts in Bellone warns of possible cuts to Suffolk bus services
On Friday, New York State and LIPA officials Officials hail energy/nature center as new gem of Jones Beach
The Albany Avenue Elementary School in North Massapequa School in N. Massapequa among latest to close due to COVID-19
New York State Sen. Kevin Thomas during a Cuomo endorses Thomas for State Senate
Looking west from the Pinelawn Road overpass in Think you spend too much time in traffic? You're right, report finds
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search