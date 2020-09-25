A Yaphank man was arrested Friday morning for stealing items from 13 unlocked vehicles in Suffolk County since late last month, authorities said.

Suffolk County police said Patrick Fontaine, 38, was identified as a suspect by officers with the Seventh Precinct Crime Section who were investigating a string of larcenies from vehicles since Aug. 30, police said in a statement Friday night.

Fontaine is suspected of having stolen items such as money, electronics and glasses from 13 unlocked vehicles in Shoreham, East Shoreham and Wading River, cops said.

On Friday, Seventh Precinct officer Karen Grenia saw Fontaine near Route 25A about 7:50 a.m., police said.

He was apprehended a short time later on the property of Shoreham Wading River High School, police said.

Fontaine faces 13 counts of petit larceny for crimes stemming back to Aug. 30, police said. He is also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Fontaine would be held overnight at the Seventh Precinct. He is scheduled for arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, officials said.