Suffolk County police urge business owners to be alert after a rash of thefts of tools and construction equipment in the past few months.

The thefts were from vehicles or storage trailers in industrial areas of East Farmingdale, Wyandanch and West Babylon, police said.

Police said there is a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest, and asked anyone with information on the thefts to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

Business owners should have adequate lighting and surveillance cameras that are in good working order, police said.