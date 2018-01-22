TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 45° Good Morning
Overcast 45° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops alert Suffolk County business owners to thefts

Suffolk police report rash of thefts of tools and construction equipment in East Farmingdale, Wyandanch and West Babylon.

Suffolk police say this vehicle was involved in

Suffolk police say this vehicle was involved in thefts in the past few months. Photo Credit: SCPD

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Suffolk County police urge business owners to be alert after a rash of thefts of tools and construction equipment in the past few months.

The thefts were from vehicles or storage trailers in industrial areas of East Farmingdale, Wyandanch and West Babylon, police said.

Police said there is a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest, and asked anyone with information on the thefts to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

Business owners should have adequate lighting and surveillance cameras that are in good working order, police said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

The driver of this car was arrested after Cops: Over 20 miles on LIE, at over 120 mph
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, on Sunday, Jan. 1600: Troops’ protest shuts down Trump scorn of NFL
Barnes & Noble will recognize teachers' contributions with LI bookstores offer teacher, admin discounts
Francisco Roman Parra Perez, 27, and Sandra Cardenas Cops: $1.3M in meth seized in traffic stop
Those who visited the Fire Island Lighthouse on Shutdown cancels Fire Island Lighthouse tours
Patchogue Mayor Paul Pontieri talks about plans for Mayor's focus on fixing parking woes, attracting young families
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE