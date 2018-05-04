TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Evening
66° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Freeport man accused of kidnapping, stabbing woman, Nassau cops say

Thomas Beeks, 32, of Freeport, has been charged

Thomas Beeks, 32, of Freeport, has been charged with kidnapping and stabbing a female acquaintance, Nassau County police Friday. Photo Credit: NCPD

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

A Freeport man has been charged with kidnapping and stabbing a female acquaintance, Nassau County police said.

Thomas Beeks, 32, stabbed the woman in the leg during a dispute in her vehicle on Oak Street in Roosevelt at 10 a.m. on April 14, police said.

Beeks then forced the woman to drive to his house on East Dean Street, where he punched her in the eye and threatened her with scissors, police said.

He later allowed the woman to drive to a hospital, where she was treated for her injuries, police said. The identity of the 21-year-old woman was not released. Police did not disclose the nature of the dispute.

Beeks was arrested Thursday and arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of kidnapping, assault, menacing, aggravated family offense and other charges, officials said.

A temporary order of protection was issued and Beeks was ordered held on $250,000 bond or $125,000 bail, according to online court records.

Beeks’ attorney did not return a call for comment.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Latest Long Island News

Temperatures in the upper 70s are forecast for Weather: Partly sunny, rain possible later
Danny Krietder is asking for help finding his LIers rally to find quadriplegic’s missing dog
Moody's Investors Service lowered the financial outlook Credit agency gives city negative outlook
Andre Patton, 47, was arrested in connection with Cops: Suspect arrested in stabbing death of deacon
Cynthia Nixon marches with striking graduate students attempting Nixon tops gov hopefuls with $619G income
The Rev. Clare Nesmith said she never received Church, town at odds over vegetable garden