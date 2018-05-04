A Freeport man has been charged with kidnapping and stabbing a female acquaintance, Nassau County police said.

Thomas Beeks, 32, stabbed the woman in the leg during a dispute in her vehicle on Oak Street in Roosevelt at 10 a.m. on April 14, police said.

Beeks then forced the woman to drive to his house on East Dean Street, where he punched her in the eye and threatened her with scissors, police said.

He later allowed the woman to drive to a hospital, where she was treated for her injuries, police said. The identity of the 21-year-old woman was not released. Police did not disclose the nature of the dispute.

Beeks was arrested Thursday and arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of kidnapping, assault, menacing, aggravated family offense and other charges, officials said.

A temporary order of protection was issued and Beeks was ordered held on $250,000 bond or $125,000 bail, according to online court records.

Beeks’ attorney did not return a call for comment.