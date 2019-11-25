A former Suffolk detective struggled to stay composed Monday as he told jurors how lying to conceal the 2012 beating of a prisoner by then-Police Chief James Burke, himself and two other detectives cost him his family and career.

Retired Det. Anthony Leto choked up as he described, while testifying at the federal trial of Burke's mentor, ex-District Attorney Thomas Spota, how his involvement cost him his marriage, his relationship with his three sons and his career.

"I had to retire. I got arrested. It changed my life," Leto said in U.S. District Court in Central Islip as testimony in the trial's third week kicked off.

Leto told jurors he faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice. He said he became a cooperating prosecution witness — which generally leads to a reduced sentence — fours years ago almost to the day.

The former detective said he lied for a long period of time — including on the witness stand during a November 2013 state court proceeding — because he didn't want to make admissions of wrongdoing or implicate colleagues.

"I didn't want to admit my own guilt," Leto told federal prosecutor Nicole Boeckmann Monday. "I didn't want to rat on my friends."

Spota and his former anti-corruption unit chief, Christopher McPartland, are standing trial on four felony charges after prosecutors say they tried to help conceal the assault on prisoner Christopher Loeb on Dec. 14, 2012.

Burke, Spota's former chief investigator, punched the now-recovering drug addict in a police precinct hours after Loeb stole a bag from Burke's police vehicle.

Burke pleaded guilty in early 2016 and served most of a 46-month prison sentence before his release to home confinement last year.

But Spota and McPartland say they couldn't have been part of trying to conceal Burke's actions because Burke never admitted his guilt to them.

Spota, 78, of Mount Sinai, and McPartland, 53, of Northport, have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and acting as accessories to the deprivation of Loeb's civil rights.

Leto also testified Monday that then-Chief of Detectives William Madigan praised him after he testified falsely in November 2013 during Loeb's prosecution in Suffolk County Court.

Leto said Madigan — who retired in 2015, as did Leto — and detectives' union official Russ McCormack were in the courtroom for his testimony.

"They weren't concerned about the members," Leto said of the detectives' union. "They were concerned about protecting Chief Burke and his interests, not ours."

Leto said in testimony last week that an insult from Loeb led Burke to slug the handcuffed prisoner, "like he wanted to hurt him."

Loeb called Burke a "pervert" before Burke also hit, kneed and shook the man by his ears, threatening to give him a "hot shot," or deadly drug dose, Leto said.

"He was all worked up," he said of Burke.

The witness also recalled in testimony last Thursday that Burke, after police left the room, quipped: "That was like the good old days."

In his testimony last week, Leto also told Boeckmann that Burke retaliated against people in the department he disliked.

Leto emphasized Monday that he believed if he didn't take part in the cover-up that Suffolk prosecutors or police would fabricate criminal charges against him or his family.

But during a cross-examination later Monday, Leto told Spota’s attorney, Alan Vinegrad, he never had contact with Spota about the Loeb case from the time it started and until December 2015, after Leto had retired and started cooperating with federal officials.

Vinegrad also questioned Leto on details of the Loeb beating, asking if Leto told Loeb his mother could be arrested for stolen property found in the Loeb home.

Leto agreed he may have made that statement.

Vinegrad also asked Leto if he told prosecutors in 2015 that he threatened Loeb by saying that his mother then would be raped in jail if she were arrested.

“It is possible I said it,” Leto testified, saying the detectives were looking to scare Loeb into confessing to the theft of Burke’s bag.

Leto also agreed he had never faced prosecution or internal affairs discipline for beating other prisoners with what he characterized as "a smack."

The prosecution witness also admitted to Spota's attorney that he's hoping he gets no prison time for his crime after testifying at the federal trial.

Leto told Larry Krantz, McPartland's attorney, that he never spoke to McPartland about the Loeb beating and McPartland never ordered him to lie about it.

"That was something you chose to do, correct?" Krantz asked of Loeb's assault.

"Correct," Leto replied.

The witness also admitted that he stuck to the false story Burke had fabricated about the Loeb interaction until 2015.

Leto told Krantz the last time he spoke with his former boss, criminal intelligence unit commander Lt. James Hickey, was before he personally became a cooperating federal witness.

Leto also testified he didn't know Hickey had been hospitalized the day after signing his own cooperation agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office. Lego said he had no knowledge of whether Hickey had a nervous breakdown or suffered from hallucinations.

When Boeckmann redirected questions Monday, Leto said Peter Crusco, the special prosecutor in the Loeb case, never asked him if any of the detectives or Burke had hit Loeb in the interview room, or whether Burke had been in the room.

Leto said he took orders from Hickey, Hickey took orders from Burke, and Burke took orders from Spota.

Leto said he didn't feel he had a choice when it came to participating in the cover-up scheme.

"I was afraid — they had a lot of power — that I would be set up, they would set up my kids," Leto said.



