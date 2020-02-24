TODAY'S PAPER
Judge allows Michael Valva's attorney to withdraw over possible conflict of interest

Michael Valva inside Judge William Condon's courtroom at

Michael Valva inside Judge William Condon's courtroom at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead on Monday. Credit: James Carbone

By Michael O'Keeffe and Nicole Fuller michael.okeeffe@newsday.com, nicole.fuller@newsday.com
A judge allowed an attorney appointed to represent Michael Valva, the NYPD officer charged in the hypothermia death of his 8-year-old son, to withdraw from the case Monday over a possible conflict of interest.

Robert Del Col of Bay Shore told Suffolk Judge William Condon during a hearing in Riverhead that he had offered legal advice to Valva’s ex-wife, Justyna Zubko-Valva last April, after watching her struggle while representing herself in Nassau County matrimonial court.

Condon agreed the brief exchange between Del Col and Zubko-Valva could be construed as problematic.

“I would not want something like this to sabotage whatever result comes down the line,” Condon said.

Valva, 40, faces second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child charges in the death of his son Thomas. Authorities said the boy died of hypothermia last month after Valva and his fiancee, Angela Pollina, forced him to sleep in an unheated garage on a frigid winter night. Valva pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment earlier this month.

Condon ordered Valva, who is being held without bail, to get an attorney and return to court on March 5.

Valva, wearing the same black T-shirt and jeans he was wearing when he was arrested last month, told Condon he did not have the funds to hire a private attorney. Condon ordered a review of Valva’s finances to see if he qualifies for a free court-appointed attorney.

Condon appointed Del Col to represent Valva at his arraignment after the 15-year NYPD veteran said he did not have the money to hire his own lawyer. Legal Aid officials said at the arraignment that Valva did not qualify for free counsel, but Condon said he wanted a new review because Valva’s finances had changed since his arrest.

The NYPD officer has been suspended without pay, NYPD officials have said.

The judge advised Valva to hire a lawyer, saying: “Any idea that you would represent yourself would be a fool’s errand.”

Valva countered that he didn’t want to act as his own legal counsel and said: “I just don’t have the funds.”

The judge said he would have Valva rescreened by Suffolk County legal aid to assess if he qualifies for a court-appointed attorney.

Pollina, who did not appear in court, is scheduled to be back in court March 26.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies.

