Thomas Valva's parents argue vigorously in court

The NYPD officer charged with killing his 8-year-old son argued with his estranged wife during a Thursday morning appearance in Nassau County divorce court, shaking his head and objecting when the boy’s mother said he had murdered their son.

Michael Valva, 40, who has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder and child endangerment charges in the Jan. 17 death of Thomas Valva, represented himself during the divorce proceeding. His divorce attorney quit the case after Valva was charged with Thomas’ death.

“I object to that,” said Valva, who was handcuffed and shackled in court after his estranged wife, Justyna Zubko-Valva, said in court that he had abused their children and killed Thomas. “She should not be saying such things,” he said.

Valva’s comments were his most extensive public statements since his arest. Authorities have said Valva and his fiancée Angela Pollina, 42 _ who is also charged with murder _ forced Thomas to sleep in an unheated garage in freezing weather and starved the boy as forms of punishment.

Zubko-Valva, who is also representing herself in the divorce case, sparred with Valva over finances, accusing him of hiding funds from her and refusing to pay the mortgage on their marital residence – now in foreclosure -- despite a court order.

And Valva countered with accusations that Zubko-Valva refused to see or even speak to their three sons – Thomas, Anthony, 10 and Andrew, 6 -- after he was granted temporary custody in 2017 amid their divorce and custody battle. Valva filed for divorce in December 2015.

“Ms. Zubko chose not to see the children,” Valva said, notably not using his surname, even though she uses the hyphenated Zubko-Valva. “She declined everything.”

At another point while discussing their finances, Zubko-Valva said of her estranged husband: “There is no need for plaintiff to lie to the court.”

Valva countered that Zubko-Valva makes $65,000 annually as a New York City correction officer at Rikers Island.

“Ms. Zubko refuses to provide any further finances,” said Valva, adding: “She also gets countless hours of overtime.”

Jeffrey A. Goodstein, supervising judge of the Nassau County Matrimonial Center, issued several orders, including approving the request of Donna McCabe, who was a court-appointed attorney for the Valva boys since 2016, to be removed from the case. He ordered Thomas McNally, the same attorney appointed to represent the children in Suffolk Family Court, to represent them in their parents' divorce.

Goodstein also ordered Valva to give $11,000 from his 401K to Zubko-Valva for child support. Valva did not object. The judge also said he would consider appointing an attorney for Valva in the divorce case.

Goodstein permitted Zubko-Valva to speak at length during the proceeding. She harshly criticized McCabe’s handling of the case, repeating accusations she has long made that McCabe was more interested in helping Valva than looking out for the children, and accused her of being the sister of former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, which the attorney said was false.

“Donna McCable has Thomas’ blood on her hands,” said Zubko-Valva. “She should be criminally charged.”

McCabe told the judge “I do not wish to address” the mother’s allegations, but added: “I have no relation to Andrew McCabe.”

Outside court, Zubko-Valva said she was “very grateful” that McCabe was off the case. She added: “Obviously it’s not easy to be in the same courtroom with the murderer of my child…But I have to be here for Tommy and I have to fight for justice for Tommy and my other two children.”



The parents are scheduled to be back in court on June 30.