Thomas Valva’s death from hypothermia in an unheated garage was a tragic accident and the boy’s NYPD officer father is “emotionally distraught” over the boy’s death, the man’s new court-appointed attorney said Thursday.

John LoTurco, a Garden City-based defense attorney, was appointed Thursday to serve as a lawyer for Michael Valva, 40, of Center Moriches, after the NYPD officer charged with Thomas’ death was deemed “indigent” and unable to pay for his own attorney.

“Michael Valva is emotionally distraught over the death of his son Thomas Valva, however we contend that Thomas’ death was a nightmarish accidental death and clearly not a murder,” LoTurco said in a written statement he read to reporters after he and his client appeared briefly before Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice William Condon. “Michael Valva is now being portrayed as a monster, when in actuality he’s a caring father of three boys and his fiancees’ three daughters.”

Valva, who had a haircut and shave and wore a dark suit that his lawyer had brought to him from his home, did not address the court Thursday.

LoTurco, who was heckled as he defended his client in the hallway of the fourth floor of the Riverhead courthouse, said the garage where Thomas allegedly slept the night before he died was connected to the family home, was unlocked and contained an electric space heater.

“What the district attorney did not indicate at any time of the night of the incident, that this garage was unlocked, had a large electric space heater and was attached to the family home,” LoTurco said, adding that the heater was “turned on” that night. “The boys had access to the interior of the them that night. Moving forward, we will continue to release additional facts upon the review of the discovery and the surveillance footage which will demonstrate that the death was purely accidental, and not caused by the alleged depraved indifference murderous actions of our client. This was an accident. This was an accident. This was not murder.”

Suffolk prosecutors have said Thomas was forced to sleep in the garage — on the bare concrete floor without a pillow or blanket — by Valva and Valva’s fiancee Angela Pollina, who has also pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and child endangerment charges. Suffolk Prosecutor Kerriann Kelly, chief of the Homicide Bureau, has said Thomas was also starved and beaten by both Valva and Pollina. Thomas died Jan. 17 from hypothermia, authorities said.

LoTurco, who said he is being assisted on the case by prominent defense attorney Anthony LaPinta, added that he is contemplating seeking a change of venue because of the pretrial publicity in the case.

“The media, his estranged wife and the Suffolk district attorney has vilified him and sensationalized this story whereby it is almost impossible to obtain a fair trial in this jurisdiction on his behalf. Nonetheless, we vow to provide him with the most zealous representation possible. The district attorney has described the living environment at his home as a house of horrors. Yet, this is far more complex. In actuality, the Valva home was a 2,800-square-foot, four-bedroom, beautiful Colonial home in a lovely neighborhood filled with love, six children, toys, stuffed animals, games, closets filled with expensive clothing, family photos and mementos.”

Thomas’ mother, Justyna Zubko-Valva, said after court that Valva was hiding money and it was unacceptable that Valva was receiving a taxpayer-funded attorney.

“He received a private attorney, a court-appointed private attorney that obviously as taxpayers we all pay for the attorney appointed to the murderer of my son,” Zubko-Valva said. “That’s not acceptable.”

LoTurco said Valva remains on suicide watch, meaning he is confined to his cell 23 hours a day and under constant monitoring, in the Suffolk County Jail in Yaphank, where he has visited him twice so far. He said his client has not threatened suicide, but “based on the [Jeffrey] Epstein affair, the jail is not taking any chances.”