The NYPD officer and his fiancee accused of killing the man's 8-year-old son, Thomas Valva, have been indicted on charges of second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child, according to court records.

Michael Valva, 40, and Angela Pollina, 42, of Center Moriches, are set to be arraigned on the new charges contained in the indictments on Thursday before Judge William Condon in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead, according to the court records.

A Suffolk County grand jury returned a five-count indictment for both defendants, charging each with second-degree murder and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, the court records say.

Valva and Pollina were arrested Jan. 24 and pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in connection with the death of Thomas Valva, who authorities said was forced by the defendants to sleep in a freezing garage when outside temperatures were 19 degrees. Thomas Valva died Jan. 17 from hypothermia, authorities said.

Matthew Tuohy, the Huntington-based defense attorney for Angela Pollina, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. A lawyer for Michael Valva could not be reached.

Sheila Kelly, a spokeswoman for the district attorney's office, declined to comment.