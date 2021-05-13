Valva testimony: Ex-cop was 'matter-of-fact' after son's death

The ex-NYPD officer from Center Moriches who was charged with killing his 8-year-old son spoke in a "matter-of-fact" manner while being interviewed by a Suffolk homicide detective about an hour after his death.

Suffolk Det. Norberto Flores, testifying during a pretrial hearing in the case Thursday, said he interviewed Michael Valva on Jan. 17, 2020, at Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue after Thomas Valva was pronounced dead there.

"He was matter-of-fact when he was telling me the story," Flores said. "He wasn't crying. He was upset. I believe when he finished the interview he did put his head down and he did cry."

Valva, 42, and his ex-fiance Angela Pollina, 43, are charged with second-degree murder and child endangerment in connection with Thomas' death. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors have alleged that Valva and Pollina forced Thomas to sleep in an unheated garage in frigid temperatures before his death. Thomas died from hypothermia, prosecutors have said.

Defense attorneys for the pair have asked Supreme Court Justice William Condon to throw out key evidence against the pair — including video surveillance, Thomas' clothing from the day of his death and statements made to police by Pollina and Valva — on the allegation the evidence was obtained unlawfully.

Suffolk prosecutors have denied those allegations.

Flores, on the witness stand Thursday, recounted interviewing Valva in a private room for family members at the hospital about an hour after Thomas was pronounced dead at 10:28 a.m.

Valva "never objected to our interview," Flores said, and told the detective that Thomas came downstairs at about 8:40 a.m. that day but wasn't hungry so he didn't have breakfast.

Instead, Thomas asked to go outside and wait for the school bus, which usually arrived around 8:50 a.m.

Valva told the detective he watched his son from the doorway, but at some point he became "distracted" and looked away for a minute and when he looked at Thomas again, the boy was "face down, pushing himself up from an apparent fall" on the driveway pavement.

Flores said Valva told him that Thomas had "scrapes on his face" and he was crying, but was "otherwise OK."

Another Suffolk homicide detective, Michael Ronca, testified Wednesday that surveillance video that police obtained from a neighbor's home did not show a child falling on the driveway that morning.

Flores said that Valva told him that he picked Thomas up and brought him inside the garage because he had gone to the bathroom in his pants. Valva explained to the detective that Thomas and his brother Anthony were autistic and "had trouble with potty training" so they wore diapers overnight.

Valva then described, according to Flores, putting Thomas' soiled clothing into a bag, which he placed on the home's back patio.

"He described to me where to find it," Flores said.

Valva said he put Thomas, who was "a bit wobbly on his feet," in the shower in the basement to "clean him up," according to Flores, who said the shower "turned into a warm bath."

Thomas' condition worsened, so Valva went upstairs to get help from Pollina and when they came back downstairs "Thomas is now unconscious and slumped over," Flores said.

"He described taking Thomas out of the bathtub, wrapped him in blankets and brought him to a living area in the basement," Flores said.

Thomas stopped breathing so Valva said he called 911 and started CPR, Flores said.

During the interview, Valva told the detective that his divorce attorney would notify Thomas' biological mother, Justyna Zubko-Valva, about Thomas' death, because Valva said he didn't communicate with her because of an order of protection. Valva described Thomas' mother as "unstable" and "capable of anything once she learned Thomas passed away," Flores said.

Valva then tells the detective that there are "numerous CPS [Child Protective Services] reports against him" and adds that "they're all unfounded," Flores testified.

Valva said the most recent CPS report was filed three months earlier after he said Thomas and Anthony "collided" while playing football, Flores said.

Then, Flores said, Valva told him that Thomas' school district "has the highest number of CPS reports in the state." Flores said Valva offered that piece of information without being prompted.

Testimony is continuing Thursday afternoon.