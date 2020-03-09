Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said Monday he plans to empanel a special grand jury to investigate the death of 8-year-old Thomas Valva, the Center Moriches boy who died from hypothermia after authorities said he was forced to sleep in a freezing garage.

"It is clear that it is appropriate and in the public’s interest to convene a Special Grand Jury to conduct a thorough investigation of all the circumstances surrounding the death of Thomas Valva, which will have the legal ability to issue a Special Grand Jury Report at the culmination of that investigation," Sini said in a statement. "I have instructed my team to begin the process of working with the Court to convene such a grand jury."

Thomas, a third-grader at East Moriches Elementary School on the autism spectrum, died Jan. 17 from hypothermia, after authorities said he was forced by his NYPD officer father Michael Valva and his father's fiancee, Angela Pollina, to sleep in an unheated garage as temperatures outside dipped to 19 degrees.

Valva, 40, and Pollina, 42, were indicted last month on second degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child charges. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Sini, in his statement, said following Thomas' death, he assembled a team of "expert prosecutors in the area of child abuse and child fatalities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Thomas."

Sini said his office's investigation has already included the review of a large volume of records and interviews of numerous witnesses.

Valva's court appointed attorney John LoTurco said last week that Thomas' death was an accident -- not murder. LoTurco said there was an electric space heater turned on in the garage the night before Thomas' death and the door to the garage was unlocked, therefore Thomas had access to the inside of the home.

Pollina's attorney, Matthew Tuohy, has said Pollina was "warned not to interfere with him, and the household situation," and added that she had to "navigate around" Valva's "emotions, temper and behavior."

But Suffolk homicide prosecutor Kerriann Kelly has described in court the state's video and audio evidence, culled from an extensive surveillance system inside the home, showing Thomas shivering in the garage and laying on bare concrete and without a blanket or pillow before he died. Kelly has also detailed text messages between Valva and Pollina in which they mocked Thomas for being cold.

When Thomas arrived at the hospital on the morning he died, his body temperature was just 76.1 degrees, Kelly said.

After Thomas was pronounced dead at the hospital, Valva was asked if he needed anything, Kelly has said.

“I’ve been through more stressful things than this,” the prosecutor quoted Valva as saying.

Thomas had been living with his father and two brothers -- Anthony, 10 and Andrew 6, -- and Pollina and her three daughters from two previous relationships, since September 2017, when Valva's estranged wife lost custody of the boys during a contentious divorce battle in Nassau County.