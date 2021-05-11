Valva 911 call played at pre-trial hearing

Michael Valva, the former NYPD officer accused of killing his 8-year-old son by forcing him to sleep in an unheated garage, told 911 operators on the day his son died from hypothermia in 2020 "my son’s not breathing" and said he was performing CPR, although the first Suffolk police officer that encountered them testified in court Tuesday that the father was not administering aid to the boy, according to testimony and a recording of the 911 call.

"He fell down. He banged his head…He stopped breathing," Michael Valva said in the 911 call he made to Suffolk police on the morning of Jan. 17, 2020.

Michael Valva’s 911 call was played in a Riverhead courtroom Tuesday during a pretrial hearing to determine whether other evidence in the case, including video and audio surveillance from the home, will be admissible at trial.

Valva, along with his co-defendant and fiancé Angela Pollina, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and child endangerment charges in Thomas’ death and the alleged abuse of Thomas’ older brother.

Valva and Pollina both appeared in the courtroom Tuesday wearing masks.

Valva removed his glasses and dabbed his eyes with tissue as he listened to the call. Pollina also cried at times while the call was played.

Defense attorneys for both defendants have asked Acting Supreme Court Justice William Condon to suppress video and audio from a surveillance system at their Center Moriches home, as well as statements allegedly made by the defendants, on the grounds that police began searching the house without permission or a search warrant.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Prosecutors have vigorously denied those allegations saying police received permission from both Valva and Pollina to search the home.

During Tuesday’s hearing, 7th Precinct Suffolk Police Officer Cassidy Lessard testified that when she entered the basement of the Valva home after arriving there about 9:45 a.m., she saw Michael Valva kneeling at the head of Thomas, who was wearing only a pair of gray sweatpants, pulled up to his knees, and socks. Michael Valva was not performing CPR on his son, Lessard said.

"He told me that the child fell while getting ready for school; he peed on himself so he put him in the shower because he was a mess," Lessard said, recalling what Michael Valva told her.

Lessard said when she kneeled down beside Thomas to take his pulse, "he was cold to the touch."

As Lessard did 14 to 15 rounds of CPR, with the assistance of her partner and EMS personnel, on Thomas, she testified, she could hear Michael Valva "pacing back and forth."

Valva said "several times" that Thomas "ran into the basement wall, peed himself, so he put in him in the bath," Lessard said.

Thomas had no pulse and was not breathing, she said.

When Lessard picked Thomas up to transport him to a waiting ambulance, she noticed his back and hair were wet, she said.

Lessard and her colleagues continued CPR on Thomas in the ambulance on the way to the hospital as Michael Valva sat in the front seat. Lessard said she heard the father several times: "Is Thomas alive?"

Lessard also testified that when she spoke to responding homicide detectives at the hospital, she told them about the Ring doorbell camera she noticed when she first arrived at the Valva home.

But on cross-examination by Valva’s attorney John LoTurco, Lessard admitted she had not noted the presence of the camera in her initial report or a supplemental report. Lessard also testified that she had not written in the report that she told the homicide detectives about the camera.

Pollina's attorney, Matthew Tuohy, who has said his client is innocent and blamed Thomas’ death on Valva, questioned Lessard about any interactions she had with Pollina that morning.

Lessard, who said she was greeted by a woman at the front door of the home when she first arrived, could not recall what the woman looked like. Lessard also said no one else was in the basement besides Valva, Thomas and other emergency responders.