Jurors will consider video evidence against the former NYPD officer and his then-fiancée in the killing of the officer’s 8-year-old son Thomas Valva, a Suffolk judge ruled Thursday.

Defense attorneys for Michael Valva and his former fiancée Angela Pollina, both charged with second-degree murder in Thomas’ Jan. 17, 2020 hypothermia death, had argued the evidence was obtained without a warrant and should be suppressed.

Suffolk Supreme Court Justice William Condon also set October 12 for the beginning of jury selection in the case.

Condon said both the prosecution and defense agreed the case will be partially severed, meaning there will be two juries to consider the guilt or innocence of each defendant. Or, Condon said, he could decide to hold two separate trials.

Condon said he’ll decide the severance issue on Sept. 8.

Valva’s attorney John LoTurco said he was "very disappointed" that the judge had rejected his motion to suppress the video evidence.

Thomas Valva died Jan. 17, 2020, from hypothermia after prosecutors alleged Valva and Pollina forced the boy to sleep in the unheated garage at his Center Moriches home when temperatures dipped to just 19 degrees outside.

Suffolk prosecutors Kerriann Kelly and Grazia DiVincenzo wrote in their post-hearing memo that based on testimony from Suffolk police officers, including homicide detectives, Valva and Pollina spoke willingly to Suffolk police officers and allowed investigators to enter and search their Center Moriches home on the day that Thomas died.

"The credible testimony in this case fully supports that all of the evidence at issue was lawfully obtained and should not be suppressed," the filing said. "The police learned of the surveillance recordings directly from Valva and Pollina as part of standard investigative practices, and otherwise lawfully made plain view observations of the surveillance cameras. Thus, the surveillance videos were properly obtained as a product of Pollina’s voluntary consent."

Defense attorneys had argued that the emergency police response to Thomas should have halted when Thomas was brought to the hospital — and therefore the emergency exemption for police to enter the home without a warrant doesn't apply. Instead, according to the defense, police searched the home for four hours and 26 minutes and before obtaining a warrant.

"When the police secured the scene and then received the news that Thomas Valva had passed away, there was no longer a medical emergency," Valva defense attorney John LoTurco wrote in his post-hearing memo. "The police did not have an urgent need to search 11 Bittersweet Lane. They conducted a search for 4 hours and 26 minutes before Michael Valva and Angela Pollina returned home. They had time to get a search warrant."

Pollina's attorney, Matthew Tuohy similarly argued in his own memo that the police search took place well after any emergency response was needed.

"The emergency here ceased upon departure of the ambulance with the child in need of assistance," Tuohy said. "The subsequent multiple 'walk throughs' had no reasonable objective connection to rendering aid but were evidence gathering in nature."