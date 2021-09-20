Murder trial in Thomas Valva case postponed until January, judge rules

The trial for the former New York City Police officer and his ex-fiancee accused of killing the officer’s 8-year-old son ,Thomas Valva, has been postponed until January 10.

Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice said at a hearing in Riverhead on Monday that the delay was necessary because mask mandates and other coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions. The trial had been expected to start on October 12 with jury selection.

Condon had ruled earlier this month that Michael Valva and Angela Pollina would be one trial with two juries to consider the fate for f each defendant. That would require two court officer staffs, two clerks and possibly two stenographers, according to the judge, who said proceeding in that way while following COVID protocols would not be feasible.

Attorney John LoTurco of Garden City, who represents Valva, and Austin Manghan of Riverhead, who represents Pollina, agreed to the delay. Both attorneys declined comment after Monday’s hearing.

Valva did not appear at the hearing because he may have been exposed to the virus while in jail, Condon said. His cell mate has been diagnosed with the virus,.

Valva and Pollina have both pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and child endangerment charges in the hypothermia death of Thomas. Prosecutors have alleged that Thomas died after the defendants forced him to sleep in an unheated garage during frigid weather on Jan. 17, 2020.