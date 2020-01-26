About 200 people attended a twilight candlelight vigil in Center Moriches on Sunday to remember 8-year-old Thomas Valva, who died from hypothermia after sleeping in an unheated garage.

His mother, who didn't have custody of the boy at the time of his death, thanked the community for its support and vowed to fight against child abuse.

Thomas’ father Michael Valva, an NYPD transit officer, and fiancee Angela Pollina have been charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 17 death of Thomas, who authorities said was kept overnight in the garage when temperatures outside plunged to 19 degrees.

"Tonight is all about Tommy, my little baby who just loved everybody," said his mother, Justyna Zubko-Valva at Kalers Pond in Center Moriches, the community where the boy and his two brothers lived with their father. Her voice cracking, she said, "my little angel Tommy, Rest in Peace, Amen."

Blue ribbons decorated the paved area around Kalers Pond to commemorate Thomas’ life and promote the prevention of child abuse. During the ceremony, people sniffled and wiped their eyes and noses, looking down, with candlelight illuminating the emotion on their faces.

During the ceremony, Zubko-Valva held her two surviving sons.

"God bless Tommy. Thank you for coming,” Andrew, 6, said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

His older brother, Anthony, 10, said, "We love you all thank you for coming."

The community raised money for funeral expenses and planned to have at least two more vigils this week, as it reeled from the tragedy.

"The community is just devastated,” said Florence Dixon, who lives in the same development where Thomas died and helped organize the vigil. “It’s shocking to hear about what happened. All the neighbors wanted to get together and do the vigil."

Brothers Four Pizzeria will sell blue garlic knots on Monday and donate $5 for every pizza sold, with the money going to Thomas’ mother Justyna Zubko-Valva, owner Frank Iorio said.

He remembers the family coming into the pizza shop as customers.

“I remember the faces. I remember the little boy, his face,” said Iorio. “They looked like regular ordinary people coming in and getting served. There was nothing for me to even think such a thing, that they were mistreated.”

He said Center Moriches is a tight-knit community.

“It’s a small town. Basically, we all know each other. It comes to something like this, we try to come together and do the best we can,” he said.

Daily Grind Café has sold $400 worth of blue sorbet to raise money for Thomas’ funeral, said manager Alexis Smith.

“Everyone wants to do something,” she said.

Roseanne Yackel, of Center Moriches, had lived in the Valva’s neighborhood for 7 years, a development unofficially known as the “Berry Streets.”

The blue ribbons that decorate the town are meant to bring awareness to child abuse prevention and Thomas’ life. “It really hurt. All I could think was about was how the children survived through the abuse, all these years,” she said.

A GoFundMe page in memory of Thomas Valva to benefit his biological mother Zubko-Valva had raised more than $19,000 as of Sunday evening.

On her Twitter account, Zubko-Valva has publicly chronicled her repeated accusations of physical and verbal abuse her children suffered at the hands of their father, 40, and Pollina, 42.

Valva and Pollina, who previously worked for 17 years in operations for a Manhattan hospital, pleaded not guilty at their arraignment on Friday. District Court Judge Edward Hennessey ordered the two held without bail, saying the pair were potential flight risks.

Their attorneys did not respond to requests for comment on Sunday.

Suffolk County Department of Social Services had investigated the Valva/Pollina family after child neglect petitions were filed in 2018, according to a statement Friday from Commissioner Frances Pierre. Pierre said the department is “formally reviewing the management of the case to ensure that all protocols were followed in accordance with the law."