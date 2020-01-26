The Center Moriches community reeling from the death of 8-year-old Thomas Valva will hold a candlelight vigil Sunday evening as local businesses raised money for funeral expenses and neighbors tied blue ribbons around trees and mailboxes.

Thomas’ father Michael Valva, an NYPD transit officer, and fiancee Angela Pollina have been charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 17 death of Thomas Valva, who authorities said died from hypothermia after being kept overnight in an unheated garage when temperatures outside plunged to 19 degrees.

The vigil will be held 5 p.m. Sunday at Kalers Pond in Center Moriches.The blue ribbons commemorate Thomas’ life and promote the prevention of child abuse, neighbors said.

"The outpouring of love and support in the community – the community is just devastated.” said Florence Dixon, who lives in the same development where Thomas Valva died. “It’s shocking to hear about what happened. All the neighbors wanted to get together and do the vigil."

Brothers Four Pizzeria will sell blue garlic knots on Monday and donate $5 for every pizza sold, with the money going to Thomas’ mother Justyna Zubko-Valva, owner Frank Iorio said.

He remembers the family coming into the pizza shop as customers.

“I remember the faces. I remember the little boy, his face,” said Iorio. “They looked like regular ordinary people coming in and getting served. There was nothing for me to even think such a thing, that they were mistreated.”

He said Center Moriches is a tight-knit community.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It’s a small town. Basically, we all know each other. It comes to something like this, we try to come together and do the best we can,” he said.

Daily Grind Café has sold $400 worth of blue sorbet to raise money for Thomas’ funeral, said manager Alexis Smith.

“Everyone wants to do something,” she said.

Roseanne Yackel, of Center Moriches, had lived in the Valva’s neighborhood for 7 years, a development unofficially known as the “Berry Streets.”

She said the ribbons are meant to bring awareness to child abuse prevention and Thomas’ life.

“It really hurt. All I could think was about was how the children survived through the abuse, all these years,” she said.

A GoFundMe page in memory of Thomas Valva to benefit his biological mother Zubko-Valva had raised $14,339 as of Sunday afternoon.

On her Twitter account, Zubko-Valva has publicly chronicled her repeated accusations of physical and verbal abuse her children suffered at the hands of their father, Michael Valva, 40, and his fiancee Angela Pollina, 42.

Valva and Pollina, who previously worked for 17 years in operations for a Manhattan hospital, pleaded not guilty at their arraignment on Friday. District Court Judge Edward Hennessey ordered the two held without bail, saying the pair were potential flight risks.

Suffolk County Department of Social Services had investigated the Valva/Pollina family after child neglect petitions were filed in 2018, according to a statement Friday from Commissioner Frances Pierre. She said the department is “formally reviewing the management of the case to ensure that all protocols were followed in accordance with the law."