DA: NYPD cop and fiancee beat, verbally abused and starved Valva boys

The NYPD officer and his fiancee accused of killing the man's 8-year-old son, Thomas Valva, pleaded not guilty Thursday morning to five-count indictments charging them with second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child as prosecutors revealed the boy and his older brother were beaten, verbally abused and starved by the suspects.

Michael Valva, 40, and Angela Pollina, 42, of Center Moriches, were arraigned Thursday morning on the indictments before Judge William Condon in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead, where they pleaded not guilty to second degree murder and endangering the welfare of children.

Assistant District Attorney Kerriann Kelly, Bureau Chief of the Homicide Bureau, outlined detailed allegations of abuse of Thomas Valva and his brother Anthony, saying they were beaten, verbally abused and starved by both Michael Valva and Pollina.

In addition to the second-degree murder charges, each defendant was indicted on four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts for Thomas and two counts for Anthony, the prosecutor said. The defendants were both held without bail.

After Thomas Valva was pronounced dead at the hospital, Michael Valva, according to Kelly, asked if he needed anything and he replied:

“I’ve been through more stressful things than this,” the prosecutor quoted Michael Valva as saying.

The defendants treated the boys “miserably cruel, callous, wanton and evil way,” Kelly said.

At school, according to Kelly, the boys “picked crumbs off tables” and took food from the garbage. In one school year, Anthony lost 20 pounds and Thomas only gained one pound, she said.

The boy's mother, Justyna Zubko-Valva, cried as the allegations were read in court.

After the arraignment she said: “I was so extremely difficult to sit in the court and listen to obviously all of the facts related to my son Thomas’ death. I just kept thinking about how much abuse my children encountered from the hands of those two abusers.”

“This defendant did nothing to help Thomas Valva,” said Kelly, referring to Pollina. “She only hurt him psychologically and physically.”

Pollina “demanded” the Valva boys call her “mommy” and she “screamed and yelled at them,” Kelly said.

Suffolk District Attonrey Timothy Sini said his office and the police are investigating all aspects of this case, for the time Valva and Zubko-Valva entered matrimonial court until now.

"It was difficult for all of us to be in that courtroom," Sini said after the arraignment. "That is because what happened here is heinous it is clearly a house of horrors. A child Is dead. We simply can’t understand how this could happen, how another human being can do this, much less a human being to their own child.”

Valva and Pollina were arrested Jan. 24 in connection with the death of Thomas, who authorities said was forced by the defendants to sleep in a freezing garage when outside temperatures were 19 degrees. Thomas, who was on the autism spectrum, died Jan. 17 from hypothermia, authorities said.

Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini planned to hold a news briefing following the arraignments.